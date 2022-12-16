Malayalam
First Test: Kuldeep scalps five as India gain huge lead

PTI
Published: December 16, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, second left, celebrates with teammates after picking up his fifth wicket. Photo: AFP/Munir Uz Zaman
Topic | Cricket

Chattogram: Left-am wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 on the third morning of the opening Test here on Friday.

Indian captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce follow-on on the hosts.

Kuldeep, who played his first Test in 22 months, enjoyed career-best figures of 5/40 as Bangladesh fell 55 runs short of follow-on saving target of 205 after India scored 404 in their first innings.

India now have a huge first innings lead of 254 runs.

Starting the day at 133/8, Ebadot Hossain's (17) 37-ball vigil ended as a faint tickle down the leg-side was smartly snapped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 82 balls) defended doggedly before becoming Axar Patel's only victim of the innings. A poor show from the top-order let Bangladesh down.

A lot of credit should also go to Mohammed Siraj (3/20) for his sharp spells on the second day.

