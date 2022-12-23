Malayalam
IPL auction: Punjab Kings buy Sam Curran for record price | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2022 02:11 PM IST Updated: December 23, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Sam Curran
Sam Curran. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

Punjab Kings bought England all-rounder Sam Curran for a a record price of Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL player auction in Kochi.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings signed Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore.

Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper in the IPL as he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought England batsman Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore.

SRH also roped in Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

AS IT HAPPENED
  • 6 mins ago

    Thank you for joining us

  • 6 mins ago

    Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 crore), Cameron Green (Rs 17.5 crore), Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore) and Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 crore) were the biggest buys

  • 8 mins ago

    The auction comes to an end

  • 8 mins ago

    Ekant Sen is the final player and he goes unsold

  • 9 mins ago

    No takers for Wayne Parnell

  • 9 mins ago

    KKR buy Shakib for Rs 1.5 crore

  • 10 mins ago

    RR buy Joe Root for Rs 1 crore

  • 10 mins ago

    Four players left in the race

  • 25 mins ago

    Kerala all-rounder Abdul Bazith goes to RR for Rs 20 lakh 

  • 26 mins ago

    Mumbai buy Raghav Goyal for Rs 20 lakh

