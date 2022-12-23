IPL auction: Punjab Kings buy Sam Curran for record price | As it happened

Punjab Kings bought England all-rounder Sam Curran for a a record price of Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL player auction in Kochi.
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings signed Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore.
Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper in the IPL as he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought England batsman Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore.
SRH also roped in Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.
Ekant Sen is the final player and he goes unsold
No takers for Wayne Parnell
KKR buy Shakib for Rs 1.5 crore
RR buy Joe Root for Rs 1 crore
Four players left in the race
Kerala all-rounder Abdul Bazith goes to RR for Rs 20 lakh
Mumbai buy Raghav Goyal for Rs 20 lakh