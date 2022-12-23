IPL auction: Punjab Kings buy Sam Curran for record price | As it happened

Punjab Kings bought England all-rounder Sam Curran for a a record price of Rs 18.50 crore in the IPL player auction in Kochi.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, while Chennai Super Kings signed Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore.

Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper in the IPL as he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought England batsman Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore.

SRH also roped in Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.