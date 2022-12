Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka in India

New Delhi: All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the upcoming tour of India.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced a 20-member squad for the white-ball tour.

Sri Lanka will be playing three T20Is against India in Mumbai (January 3), Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7). It will be followed by three ODIs to be played in Guwahati (January 10), Kolkata (January 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (January 15).

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (vice-capt for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-capt for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).