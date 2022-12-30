Ranji Trophy: Rahul dazzles as Kerala thump Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chased down a modest target of 126 in just 19.1 overs against Chhattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy match on Friday.

The hosts emerged winners by seven wickets in the first session of the final day's play to register their second win in Elite Group C at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.



Opener P Rahul slammed an unbeaten 66 off just 58 balls to hasten the victory. The southpaw smashed five fours and three sixes.

Rahul added 86 for the opening wicket along with Rohan Kunnummal (40 off 27 balls). Though Sachin Baby (1) and Akshay Chandran (10) fell cheaply, Rahul took Kerala home along with Jalaj Saxena (0 not out).

Left-arm spinner Sumit Ruikar picked up a couple of wickets for Chhattisgarh.

Saxena was declared man of the match for his match haul of 11/123.

Kerala have 13 points from three matches and next play Goa at the same venue from Tuesday.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 311 lost to Kerala 287 & 126/3 in 19.1 overs (P Rahul 66 not out, Rohan Kunnummal 40; Sumit Ruikar 2/44).

Points: Kerala 6; Chhattisgarh 0.