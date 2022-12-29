Ranji Trophy: Harpreet Singh leads Chhattisgarh fightback

Thiruvananthapuram: Harpreet Singh Bhatia led from the front as Chhattisgarh put up a spirited fightback in the first session on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Kerala. The visitors were 109/3 at lunch at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.



Resuming on 10/2, captain Harpreet and Amandeep Khare took the total to 55. Khare was dismissed by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena for 30.

Harpreet (59 batting) continued the good work along with Shashank Singh (14 batting) to take them to the break without further loss.

Chhattisgarh trail the home side by 53 runs.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 109/3 in 43 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 59 batting; Jalaj Saxena 2/31) vs Kerala 311.