Delhi Capitals players' stolen bats and pads recovered

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) players have got back their lost bats, pads, gloves and other equipment which were stolen during the transportation from Bengaluru to Delhi a few days ago, the franchise skipper David Warner confirmed on Friday.



Although not every piece of equipment was found, it is still a welcoming development and big relief for the DC players.

Warner shared an Instagram story featuring the recovered equipment and wrote: "They found the culprits" adding that "few items are still missing".

Ahead of their IPL 2023 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it was reported that bats worth lakhs of rupees and other equipment of DC players went missing from their kit bags in transit.

Upon their arrival in the national capital after the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the players discovered that some of their equipment, including 16 bats, shoes, thigh pads, and pads were missing.

The missing items belonged to Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, and Yash Dhull. They immediately reported it to the franchise officials, who promptly filed an official complaint.

This was the first such case in the history of IPL.