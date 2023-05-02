IPL 2023: Shami stars as Titans restrict DC to 130/8

Ahmedabad: Mohammed Shami wrecked Delhi Capitals (DC) with a four-wicket haul as Gujarat Titans restricted their opponents to 130/8 in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Aman Hakim Khan top-scored with 51, while Axar Patel made 27 after Shami had blown away the DC top order.

Earlier, DC captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat.

Rilee Rossouw came in for the injured Mitchell Marsh in the DC ranks.

Titans are leading the table with 12 points from eight matches, while DC are at the rock bottom with just four points from eight games.

The teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.