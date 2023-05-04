IPL 2023: Varun Chakaravarthy keeps KKR's hopes alive

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a thrilling five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their slim playoff hopes alive in the IPL here on Thursday.

Varun Chakaravarthy gave away just three runs in the final over to deny SRH.

Earlier, KKR ended up with 171/9 after opting to bat.

Rinku Singh top-scored with 46 off 35 balls, while captain Nitish Rana chipped in with a 31-ball 42. The two added 61 for the fourth wicket.

Aiden Markaram pulls off a superb return catch to dismiss Nitish Rana. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan picked up a couple of wickets each.