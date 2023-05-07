IPL 2023: Saha, Gill power Gujarat Titans to 227/2

Ahmedabad: Sparkling fifties by Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill powered Gujarat Titans to 227/2 in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here on Sunday.

The two added 142 in 12.1 overs for the opening wicket after LSG skipper Krunal Pandya put them in to bat. Saha smashed 81 off 43 balls, with the help of 10 fours and four sixes.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya scored 25 off 15 balls.

Gill's 51-ball knock was laced with two fours and seven sixes. He remained unbeaten on 94.

Avesh Khan picked up 1/34 off his four overs.

Table-toppers Titans have 14 points from 10 matches, while LSG are in third spot with 11 points from 10 games.

The teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.