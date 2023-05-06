IPL 2023: CSK put Mumbai Indians in to bat

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni won the toss and put Mumbai Indians in to bat in their IPL match here on Saturday.

CSK have 11 points from 10 games and are in third place, while Mumbai are in sixth place with 10 points from nine matches.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan