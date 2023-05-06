Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni plotted the downfall of his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma during their IPL match in Chennai on Saturday.



Rohit, who has been struggling for form, came in at No.3 after Dhoni opted to bowl at Chepauk. Rohit saw his regular opening partner Ishan Kishan fall to Deepak Chahar in the third over of the match.

Two balls later, Dhoni came up to the stumps with Rohit yet to get off the mark. Rohit attempted a lap shot off Chahar and only succeed in managing a top edge which was easily pouched by Ravindra Jadeja at gully.

Rohit has managed ony 184 runs from 10 innings at an average of 18.4. The right-hander has only one fifty to his credit this season.