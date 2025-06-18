Thiruvananthapuram: A four-year-old boy suffered a fatal fall while playing with his father in Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The deceased is Iman, son of Rajin and Dhanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Parassala police, Iman slipped off his father’s chest while playing and suffered injuries to his head. He was later taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

His body has been sent for postmortem examination, an official added.