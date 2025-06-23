The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, for Monday, warning of the possibility of isolated heavy rain. The four districts continue to remain under the yellow alert on Tuesday as well.

Yellow alert in districts:

June 25 (Wednesday): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

June 26 (Thursday): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 6–11 cm in 24 hours.

IMD has cautioned the public about several weather-related disruptions. Intense showers could reduce visibility, leading to slower traffic and increased travel delays. Accumulated rainwater, fallen branches, or uprooted trees may cause temporary road blockages. These incidents could also impact the electricity infrastructure, resulting in power supply interruptions.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high wave and sea erosion alert for the coastal stretch of Kasaragod district. Waves reaching heights of 3.0 to 3.3 metres are expected from 2.30 pm on Tuesday until 8.30 pm on Wednesday.