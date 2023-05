IPL 2023: CSK make 167/8 against Delhi Capitals

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended up with 167/8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Shivam Dube top-scored with a 12-ball 25, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Ambati Rayudu (23), Ajinkya Rahane (21), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and M S Dhoni (20) too chipped in. A few big hits by Dhoni and Jadeja meant CSK went past the 160-run mark on a sluggish surface after opting to bat.

Mitchell Marsh claimed 3/18, while Axar Patel returned figures of 2/27.

CSK are in second spot with 13 points from 11 games, while DC are in 10th spot with eight points from 10 games.

Axar Patel celebrates with Phil Salt after dismissing Devon Conway. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni (capt &wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.