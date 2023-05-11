Dhoni's lovely video with daughter goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by M S Dhoni scored a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Wednesday night to move closer to the IPL playoffs.



It was a good outing for Dhoni as he smashed 20 off just nine balls to take CSK to 167/8 on a sluggish wicket. Later, Dhoni was spot on with his tactics as the CSK bowlers stifled DC to pocket a comfortable win.

Dhoni's daughter Ziva, who watched the match from the stands, entered the ground after the game and spent some time with her dad on the field.

IPL shared the delightful video on its official Twitter handle.

Ziva and he mother Sakshi are regulars at the CSK matches.