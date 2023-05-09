Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2023: Watch Vishnu Vinod pull off a juggling catch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 09:58 PM IST
Vishnu Vinod
Vishnu took a juggling catch at short fine leg to end RCB skipper du Plessis' stay at the crease. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod has had a long wait to play an IPL game. Vishnu, who featured in three games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2017 edition, was with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past couple of season. The 29-year-old took the field as a substitute for Mumbai Indians against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Vishnu took a juggling catch at short fine leg to end RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' stay at the crease. Vishnu held on to the catch off Cameron Green's bowling in his third attempt much to the relief of MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Du Plesss, who was dropped on zero by Nehal Wadhera off the very first ball he faced, scored 65 off 41 balls.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.