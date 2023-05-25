I am not Bumrah's replacement: Madhwal

Chennai: Akash Madhwal, who engineered Mumbai Indians' comprehensive 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator, doesn't consider himself as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement and is happy to fulfil the responsibility entrusted on him by the team.



Madhwal, an engineer from Uttarakhand, returned sensational figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs as MI inched one step closer to the IPL summit clash on Wednesday night.

"I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team. I am not Bumrah's replacement but I'm trying my best to do what I can," Madhwal told reporters after the match.

Though the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has not benefited the pacers much this season, Madhwal spoke about what worked for him.

"The wicket at Chepauk was good. As you saw, the ball was not gripping but skidding. I am a swing/sling bowler, and I pitched my deliveries in hard lengths aiming for wickets," he said.

The 29-year-old Madhwal said skipper Rohit Sharma knew his strengths and how to use him.

"Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches, he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball," he said.

"So he had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted. I'm also very chilled out and relaxed and I'm having fun because I'm pursuing my passion," he added.