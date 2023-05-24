IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians score 182/8 against LSG

Chennai: Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator here on Wednesday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the team off to a quick start after opting to bat. The two added 30 in 3.2 overs.

Rohit was caught by Ayush Badoni off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling for 11.

Ishan departed for 15, nicking one to Nicholas Pooran behind the stumps off Yash Thakur.

Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green put on 64 for the third wicket. Green smashed 41 off just 23 balls, with the help of six fours and a six.

Suryakumar made 33 off 20 balls. He hit two fours and as many sixes.

Naveen accounted for the two in the space of three balls.

However, Tilak Varma (26) and Nehal Wahdhera (23) took MI to a formidable total.

Naeen 4/38 was the pick of the LSG bowlers, while Thakur claimed 3/34.

The winners will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans in Friday's second Qualifier.

LSG have a 3-0 head-to-head record against MI.

Chennai Super Kings have already booked their spot in Sunday's final.

The teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (capt), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

