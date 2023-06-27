Malayalam
Tharoor disappointed at Thiruvananthapuram not getting any World Cup match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2023 06:21 PM IST
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill en route to his hundred against Sri Lanka in the Thiruvananthapuram ODI earlier this year. File photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed his disappointment at Thiruvananthapuram not being allotted any World Cup match. 

The International Cricket Council released the World Cup fixtures on Tuesday morning. The Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom is one of three venues where warm-up matches will be held. The other two being Guwahati and Hyderabad.

"Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023  fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?," tweeted Tharoor.

The World Cup begins on October 5 and runs till November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the inaugural match as well as the final. The high-profile Indo-Pak clash will also be staged in Ahmedabad.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Lucknow and Dharamsala are the other venues.

Mohali and Nagpur too have been left out along with Guwahati. 

The Greenfield Stadium has hosted two ODIs and three T20Is in the past. However, the last India-Sri Lanka ODI played at the venue in January had courted controversy after witnessing a low turnout.

