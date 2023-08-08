Ex-Indian spinner Venkataramana replaces Tinu Yohannan as Kerala coach

Former Indian off-spinner M Venkataramana has replaced Tinu Yohannan as head coach of the Kerala cricket team.



The 57-year-old played 75 first-class matches for Tamil Nadu and picked up 247 wickets.

Venkataramana had a memorable debut Ranji season in 1987-88 as he returned 35 wickets from eight matches at an average of 20.45. He scalped eight in the final against Railways at Chepauk as Tamil Nadu won the title for the second time.

Venkataramana received a maiden call-up to the Indian team in 1988. He represented the country in a One-Day International and a lone Test in 1988 and 1989 respectively. .

Venkataramana has got a level 3 coaching certificate from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

He was head coach of the Singapore national team from 2006 to 2011. He also served as head coach of Tamil Nadu in the past couple of seasons (2021-23).

The domestic season begins on October 16, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It will be followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy.