From paddy fields to Team India dressing room: Tribal girl Minnu Mani's amazing journey

It has been a truly inspiring feat by Minnu Mani to earn a maiden call-up to the Indian women's cricket team. The tribal girl from Edappadi near Mananthavady in Wayanad has defied the odds to find a place in the Indian team for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

"I had attended the month-long camp held at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru. This was unexpected. It's the dream of every cricketer to don the national jersey. I am thrilled that I am so close to playing for India," Minnu told Onmanorama over the phone after a day of congratulatory messages, felicitations and media interactions.

She is the first woman cricketer from the state to get India call-up. It has been a steady progress for the 24-year-old all-rounder. Minnu began by playing in the paddy fields in her village before Elsamma Baby, then the physical education teacher at Mananthavady Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, spotted her talent when she joined the school in 2011.

She was selected for a training programme at the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) academy in Thodupuzha after an impressive trials in Kollam in 2013. The left-handed batter and off-spinner soon made her presence felt.

"It's a proud moment for me. I always thought both Minnu and Sajana S (Kerala captain) have the potential to play for India. Age is on her side and the fact that she's a left-hander is another plus. She is also an asset on the field," said Elsamma.

Minnu was the star player as the Kerala U-23 women's team won the national T20 championship in Mumbai in 2018. She scored 188 runs and picked up 11 wickets. She was also named Junior Cricketer of the Year by the KCA in the same year.

Minnu made it to the India ‘A’ team for the Bangladesh tour and Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Women’s Asia Cup in 2019. Earlier, this year she became the first player from the state to be picked up in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai. Minnu, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakh, was bought by Delhi capitals for Rs 30 lakh.

Minnu and former Kerala captain Asha Shobhana, who now plays for Pondicherry, were the only two Malayalis to feature in the inaugural WPL.

She played three matches, including the final, as Delhi Capitals ended runners-up. "It was a luring curve for me. The WPL is an international level tournament and the pressure is huge," said Minnu who played under Australian captain Meg Lanning.

Minnu will leave for Mumbai on Tuesday where she will join the rest of her teammates.

The Indian team will fly out to Bangladesh on Thursday. The T20I series starts on Sunday and it will mark a new chapter in Minnu's amazing journey.