Ravindra Jadeja enters 200-wicket club in ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja became the 40th bowler to pick up 200 One-Day International (ODI) wickets during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.



The left-arm spinner trapped Shamim Hossain in front of the wicket for one to reach the milestone in his 182nd ODI.

Sri Lankan off-spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan leads the pack with 534 wickets from 350 matches.

The 34-year-old Jadeja is the seventh Indian to enter the 200-wicket club. Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269) and Kapil Dev (251) are the others.