Indian team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for WC warm-up match

Indian players arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for the ICC World Cup warm-up match.
The two-time champions will take on the Netherlands in a practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday.
India's first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out.
Rain played spoilsport in both the South Africa-Afghanistan and Australia-Netherlands warm-up fixtures in the Kerala capital on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST).
The World Cup begins on Thursday with New Zealand meeting England in a repeat of the 2019 final.
India take on Australia in their opening match in Chennai on October 8.