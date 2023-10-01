Malayalam
Indian team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for WC warm-up match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2023 06:52 PM IST Updated: October 01, 2023 08:31 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Indian players arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for the ICC World Cup warm-up match.

The two-time champions will take on the Netherlands in a practice match at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday.

India's first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was washed out.

Rain played spoilsport in both the South Africa-Afghanistan and Australia-Netherlands warm-up fixtures in the Kerala capital on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

All the warm-up games are day-night fixtures and will start at 2 pm (IST).

R Ashwin
R Ashwin on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

The World Cup begins on Thursday with New Zealand meeting England in a repeat of the 2019 final.

India take on Australia in their opening match in Chennai  on October 8. 

