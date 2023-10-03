India-Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain

Thiruvananthapuram: Rain played spoilsport as the India-Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match was abandoned at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Incessant rain meant even the toss did not take place.

India's first warm-up fixture against England too was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Guwahati.

This was the Men in Blue's final pratice match ahead of the World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

The South Africa-Afghanistan and Australia-Netherlands warm-up games in Thiruvananthapuram too were washed out, while New Zealand beat the Proteas in a rain-hit practice fixture in the Kerala capital on Monday.

Refund

The Kerala Cricket Association announced that the entire amount of ticket charges collected would be refunded as per the Refund Policy.

Customers who booked via BookMyShow online portal will get a complete refund which will get credited to the original mode of online payment within seven-ten working days.

Those customers who purchased tickets for the match offline will have to show their physical ticket (in good condition) to claim their refunds.

The ticket counters for refund will be open from 11 am to 7 pm on Wednesday.