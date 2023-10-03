Malayalam
Asian Games cricket: Jaiswal's maiden T20I ton powers India into semis

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2023 08:09 AM IST Updated: October 03, 2023 10:39 AM IST
Jaiswal
Jaiswal hit eight fours and seven sixes in his swashbuckling knock.File photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna
Cricket

Hangzhou: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's sparkling hundred set up India's 23-run win over Nepal in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games cricket competition here on Tuesday. 

The left-hander smashed 100 off 48 balls after Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bat. This was the 21-year-old's maiden Twenty20 International hundred. 

Jaiswal and Gaikwad added 103 off 59 balls for the first wicket.

Jaiswal hit eight fours and seven sixes in his swashbuckling 49-ball knock.

Rinku Singh (37 not off 15 balls) and Shivam Dube (25 not out off 19 balls) also shone as India made 202/4 in 20 overs.  

Dipendra Singh Airee picked up 2/31 for Nepal.

Neapl ended up with 179/9 in reply. Dipendra Singh top-scored with a 15-ball 32, while captain Kushal Malla and Sundeep Jora chipped in with 29 each.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bshnoi was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/24 from his four overs. Pacer Avesh Khan claimed 3/32 while Arshdeep Singh picked up 2/43. 

