ICC World Cup: Kiwis put Australia in to bat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Travis Head
Travis Head. File photo: Reuter/Siphiwe Sibeko
Topic | Cricket

Dharamsala: New Zealand's acting-captain Tom Latham won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

Fit-again opener Travis Head has replaced Cameron Green in the Australian playing XI. 

New Zealand have eight points from five games, while the Aussies have six points from five matches.

The teams: Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

