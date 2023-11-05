ICC World Cup: Kohli, Iyer power India ahead

Kolkata: India were 179/2 in 30 overs against South Africa in the ICC World Cup here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 62 off 35 balls for the first wicket. Rohit was caught by his counterpart Temba Bauma off Kagiso Rabada's bowling for 40. The right-hander hit six fours and two sixes in his 24-ball knock.

Gill was clean bowled by a beauty from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. He made 23 off 24 balls.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took their time to before opening up with some lovely shots.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Photo: AFP/Dibyangshu Sarkar

India have gone in with an unhanged XI, while South Africa included left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India are unbeaten with seven wins in a row, while the Proteas are in second spot with six victories from seven games. Both sides have already qualified for the semifinals.

A win tonight will guarantee India top spot in the group stage.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.