National Women's T20 Trophy: Uttarakhand dash Kerala's final hopes

Rapiur: Uttarakhand dashed Kerala's hopes of entering the National Women's T20 Trophy final here on Tuesday. They outplayed Kerala by eight wicket in a low-scoring semifinal.

Kerala could make only 84/8 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. Arundathi Reddy (22), opener Drishya I V (17) and Najla C M C (16) were the Kerala batters to make it to double digits. Amisha B, Prema and Raghvi claimed two apiece.

Poonam Raut (43 not out) and Raghvi (28 not out) put on 41 for the unbroken third-wicket stand to take Uttarakhand home in the 15th over.

Kerala's lone defeat in the group stage too had come against Uttarakhand.

Brief scores: Kerala 84/8 in 20 overs (Arundathi Reddy 22; Amisha B 2/11, Prema 2/14, Raghvi 2/25) lost to Uttarakand 85/2 in 14.2 overs (Poonam Raut 43 not out, Raghvi 28 not out).