Senior Women's T20 Trophy: Kerala qualify for knockouts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2023 05:38 PM IST
Kerala
Kerala topped Group D with 20 points. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Nagpur: Kerala qualified for the knockout stage of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy despite losing to Uttarakhand by seven wickets in the final group match here on Monday.

Kerala could manage only 109/8 in 20 overs after being asked to take first strike. Sajana S top-scored with 24, while Ekta Bisht claimed 3/28 for Uttarakhand.

Opener Punam Raut scored 58 as Uttarakhand romped home with 25 balls to spare.

This was Kerala's lone loss in the seven-team Group D.

Kerala led by Minnu Mani had beaten Rajasthan, Goa, Manipur, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Kerala topped the group with 20 points from six matches.

The knockout stage will begin at Raipur on Thursday.

Brief scores: Kerala 109/8 in 20 overs (Sajana S 24; Ekta Bisht 3/28) lost to Uttarakhand 112/3 in 15.5 overs (Punam Raut 58).

Points: Uttarakhand 4; Kerala 0.

