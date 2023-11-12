Malayalam
'Hitman' on a record-breaking spree

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 03:48 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma plays a big shot against the Dutch. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Topic | Cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma set a few records during the ICC World Cup match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who scored 61 off 54 balls, became the first player to notch up 500-plus runs in two consecutive editions of the World Cup. The opener ended as the top run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs. Rohit has 503 runs from nine matches in this edition. Only Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar had managed 500-plus aggregates in two World Cups - in 1996 and 2003.

Rohit also went past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 465 runs (in 2003) for the most runs scored by an Indian captain in a World Cup.

The 'Hitman' also broke the record for the most number of ODI sixes in a calendar year. Rohit, who was tied with South African great A B de Villiers' tally of 58 sixes, smashed two maximums at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

