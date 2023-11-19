ICC World Cup Final: Australia on top; Indian hopes rest on Kohli, KL

Ahmedabad: India were 119/3 in 21 overs against Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup here on Sunday.

Shubman Gill was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for four with the total on 30. Captain Rohit Sharma was brilliantly caught by Travis Head off Glenn Maxwell's bowling. He made 47 off 31 balls and added 46 with Virat Kohli for the second wicket.

India's captain Rohit Sharma in action. Photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Shreyas Iyer was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis off Pat Cummins' bowling for four as India slumped to 81/3 in the 11th overs. Kohli and K L Rahul were at the crease.

Earlier, Australian captain Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl. Both teams have fielded an unchanged XI.

Virat Kohli plays a shot. Photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

India have won all 10 of their previous games, while Australia are on an eight-match unbeaten run. Australia are eyeing their sixth World Cup, while India are targetting a third title in the quadrennial event.

Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.