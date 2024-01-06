Ranji Trophy: Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby prop up Kerala

Alappuzha: Vishnu Vinod (61 batting) and Sachin Baby (36 batting) lifted Kerala to 125/3 in reply to Uttar Pradesh's first innings total of 302 at tea on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday.

The two have so far added 93 for the fourth wicket. Kerala lost opener Krishan Prasad for a duck off the very first ball of the innings. Rohan Kunnummal (11) and Rohan Prem (14) too did not last long.

Vishnu has so far hit four fours and as many sixes.

Earlier, Rinku Sing missed out on a hundred as Kerala bowled UP out for 302 in the first session. Resuming on 244/5, UP lost their last five wickets for the addition of 58 runs.

Dhruv Jurel fell for 63 off Basil Thampi's bowling. The wicketkeeper hit five fours and a six in his 123-ball knock. Jurel added 143 along with Rinku to save UP after they had slumped to 124/5.

Saurabh Kumar was run out for 20. Rinku was denied an eighth first-class ton as pacer M D Nidheesh forced him to edge one to Vishnu Vinod behind the stumps. The left-hander hit eight fours and two sixes in his 136-ball 92.

Nidheesh (3/68) was the most successful Kerala bowler, while offieJalaj Saxena and Basil scalped two each.

Brief scores: UP 302 in 83.4 overs (Rinku Singh 92, Dhruv Jurel 63, Priyam Garg 44; M D Nidheesh 3/68, Jalaj Saxena 2/65, Basil Thampi 2/83) vs Kerala 125/3 in 34 overs (Vishnu Vinod 61 batting, Sachin Baby 36 batting).