Senior Women's One-Day Trophy: Kerala thrash Sikkim

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 14, 2024 12:11 PM IST Updated: January 14, 2024 12:21 PM IST
Minnu Mani
Minnu Mani clamed 2/9. File photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Ranchi: Kerala thrashed Sikkim by eight wickets in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy here on Sunday.

Kerala bowled Sikkim out for 69 in 40.4 overs after opting to field. Vinaya, Keerthy K James and Minnu Mani claimed two wickets apiece. Leeza, who came in at No. 9, was the lone Sikkim batter to make it to double digits. She made 27 off 57 balls with the help of five fours.

Openers Drishya I V (36 not out) and Vaishna M P (25) ensured Kerala were home and dry with more than 42 overs to spare. Drishya smahsed six fours and a six in her 18-ball cameo. This was Kerala's third win from five games.

Brief scores: Sikkim 69 in 40.4 overs (Leeza 27; Minnu Mani 2/9, Vinaya 2/11, Keerthy K James 2/14) lost to Kerala 71/2 in 7.5 overs ( Drishya I V 36 not out).

