Ranji Trophy: Kerala eye innings win over Andhra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 12:17 PM IST Updated: February 19, 2024 02:45 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Kerala were trying hard for a win on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Andhra here on Monday. The hosts, who conceded a first innings lead of 242, reached 148/5 at tea.

Hanuma Vihari (5) and S K Rasheed (19) were at the crease at the break.

Andhra, who started the day on 19/1, lost K Maheep Kumar and captain Ricky Bhui in the morning session. Pacer Basil N P cleaned up Maheep for 13, while off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran sent back Bhui for one.

Ashwin Hebbar (72) and Karan Shinde (26) added 61 for the fourth wicket before Basil removed the latter in the post-lunch session.

Basil Thampi ended Hebbar's resistance. Hebbar's 165-ball knock contained 12 fours and a six.

Kerala have failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, while Andhra are already assured of a place in the knockouts. 

Brief scores: Andhra 272 & 148/5 in 68 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 72; Basil N P 3/35) vs Kerala 514/7 declared.

