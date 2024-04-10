IPL 2024: Who's Nitish Reddy?

Mullanpur: Nitish Reddy was the talk of the town as the 20-year-old hit his maiden fifty in T20 cricket in his fourth appearance for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024. The Andhra batter smashed 64 off 37 balls, including four fours and five sixes against Punjab Kings, here on Tuesday. Reddy, who was named player of the match, also picked up 1/33 off his three overs with his medium-pace bowling as SRH scored a thrilling two-run win.



The all-rounder has been playing for Andhra in domestic cricket. He had played only eight T20s before Tuesday, which included two IPL matches in 2023 in which he did not get an opportunity to bat.

Reddy was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh by SRH in the IPL 2023 auction.

He has scored 366 runs in seven matches in the Ranji Trophy for Andhra, hitting a century and a fifty. Reddy has played 17 first-class matches, scoring 566 runs and 22 List A games, scoring 403 runs at an average of 36.63.