IPL 2024: Titans put Royals in to bat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 07:11 PM IST Updated: April 10, 2024 07:32 PM IST
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson set up Royals's win over RCB in their last match. File photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Jaipur:  Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and put Rajasthan Royals in to bat in IPL 2024 here on Wednesday. The toss was delayed due to rain. 

Table-toppers Royals have won all four of their matches and are the only unbeaten team in the competititon. Titans have won two and lost three to be placed seventh with four points. 

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt&wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade( wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

