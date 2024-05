IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals restrict RCB to 172/8 in Eliminator

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 172/8 in the IPL 2024 Eliminator here on Wednesday. Avesh Khan picked up 3/44, while offie R Ashin claimed 2/19.



Rajat Patidar top-scored with 34, while Virat Kohli (33), Mahipal Lomror (32) and Cameron Green (27) too failed to convert the starts into big scores after being put in to bat.

The winners will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to set up a title clash with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.