Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2024: SRH elect to bat against KKR in Qualifier 1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 21, 2024 07:13 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has been in stunning form. File photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 here on Tuesday.

The winners will seal a spot in Sunday's final, while the losers will get another chance to make it to the summit clash in Qualifier 2. They will take on the winners of the Eliminator to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE