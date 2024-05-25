We'll definitely win the trophy: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of IPL final

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is confident of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they gear up for the summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.



SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday to reach the final. However, they lost Qualifier 1 to KKR by eight wickets and had to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals for a spot in the final.

SRH are back in the summit clash after a six-year gap. They last reached the final in 2018 and lost to M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

In the last three seasons, they failed to reach the playoffs and in fact, finished at bottom in the previous edition of the IPL.

Bhuvaneshwar expressed his excitement to play the final and is eager to lift the trophy.

"It's a different feeling because we hadn't played in the playoffs for the last three seasons. It's a great feeling. The way we were playing this season, we had a feeling we would reach the final, and then it was a one-match scenario. Everyone's happy with how everyone has contributed, it was fantastic teamwork... Winning the IPL title is really special and now that we have reached the final, we will definitely win the trophy," Bhuvaneshwar told Jiocinema.

Rahul Tripathi, who contributed 37 runs against Rajasthan, said he was waiting for his opportunity to showcase his talent. He played only five matches this season and scored 156 runs including a half-century.

"I had to wait for my opportunity, it was tough. Even when I wasn't playing, I was thinking about how I would help the team when the opportunity came my way and how I could put my best foot forward. That thinking helped me. My preparation was to contribute positively whenever I got an opportunity," he said.