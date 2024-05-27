IPL 2024 final: KKR vs SRH in pix

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk on Sunday.



KKR came up with a clinical effort to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target with more than nine overs to spare. Venkatesh Iyer hit an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer in action in the final. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Andre Russell (3/19), Mitchell Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) starred with the ball for KKR as the SRH batters crumbled on the big day after Pat Cummins opted to bat.

SRH were in early trouble as they lost openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head cheaply. Abhishek (2) was cleaned up by a Starc special in the opening over, while Vaibhav Arora sent back Head for a first-ball duck.

Mitchell Starc was almost unplayable in the final. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Starc continued to torment SRH as the left-arm pacer dismissed Rahul Tripathi to reduce them to 21/3 in the fifth over. Rana and Russel continued the the good work as the SHR innings folded up in 18.3 overs.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and teammates celebrate the winning moment. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

KKR were always in control in their chase. This was the third title for KKR and their first since 2014. Starc was named player of the match, while his teammate Sunil Narine won the player-of-the-series award.