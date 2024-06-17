Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Lockie Ferguson produces most economical spell in T20 World Cup history

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2024 10:45 PM IST
Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand players congratulate Lockie Ferguson on picking up a wicket. Photo: AFP/Marco Bello
Topic | Cricket

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson produced the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history during the game against Papua New Guinea on Monday. The right-arm pacer bowled four maidens and picked up three wickets (3/0) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, to enter the record books.

The 33-year-old bettered Ugandan spinner Franco Nsubuga's figures of 2/4 from four overs achieved against Papua New Guinea earlier in this edition.

Ferguson became the second player after Canada's left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar to bowl four maidens in a T20I match. Saad had returned figures of 2/0 against Panama in 2021.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE