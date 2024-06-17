Lockie Ferguson produces most economical spell in T20 World Cup history

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson produced the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history during the game against Papua New Guinea on Monday. The right-arm pacer bowled four maidens and picked up three wickets (3/0) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, to enter the record books.



The 33-year-old bettered Ugandan spinner Franco Nsubuga's figures of 2/4 from four overs achieved against Papua New Guinea earlier in this edition.

Ferguson became the second player after Canada's left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar to bowl four maidens in a T20I match. Saad had returned figures of 2/0 against Panama in 2021.