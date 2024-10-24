Kerala crush Sikkim by 10 wickets in women's T20 event

Kerala crushed Sikkim by 10 wickets in a Senior Women's T20 Trophy match in Lucknow on Thursday.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Vinaya bagged 4/5 from her four overs while Najla took two and India international Sajana S claimed one as Kerala restricted Sikkim to 73/7.

Kerala chased down the modest total inside 10 overs with Drishya I V and captain Shani T unbeaten on 37 and 34 respectively. Earlier in the event, Kerala posted big wins against Meghalaya and Tripura but lost to Railways and Himachal Pradesh.

Brief scores: Sikkim 73/7 in 20 overs (Samayita 23, Vinaya 4/5, Najla 2/12) lost to Kerala 75/0 in 9.2 overs (Drishya IV 37, Shani T 34)