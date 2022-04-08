KPL: KSEB to meet Golden Threads in final

Kochi: Former champions Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will clash with Golden Threads FC in the final of the Kerala Premier League (KPL).

KSEB edged out Basco Othukkungal FC 2-1 in the semifinal played at the Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. It was the first defeat for Basco this season.

M Viknesh put KSEB ahead in the 15th minute. An own goal by P Ajeesh made it 1-1 in the 30th minute. However, Nijo Gilbert converted a penalty in the 79th to put KSEB in the final.

Golden Threads beat SAT Tirur 1-0 in the other semifinal played amid heavy rain at the Maharaja's College Ground, Kochi.

Ivory Coast midfielder Quattara Sie scored the winner off a bicycle kick in the 19th minute.

The final will be held at the Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on Sunday.