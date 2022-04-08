Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

KPL: KSEB to meet Golden Threads in final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2022 05:29 PM IST Updated: April 08, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image. IANS
Topic | Football

Kochi: Former champions Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will clash with Golden Threads FC in the final of the Kerala Premier League (KPL).

KSEB edged out Basco Othukkungal FC 2-1 in the semifinal played at the Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. It was the first defeat for Basco this season.

M Viknesh put KSEB ahead in the 15th minute. An own goal by P Ajeesh made it 1-1 in the 30th minute. However, Nijo Gilbert converted a penalty in the 79th to put KSEB in the final.

RELATED ARTICLES

Golden Threads beat SAT Tirur 1-0 in the other semifinal played amid heavy rain at the Maharaja's College Ground, Kochi.

Ivory Coast midfielder Quattara Sie scored the winner off a bicycle kick in the 19th minute.

The final will be held at the Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.