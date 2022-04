Kozhikode: Golden Threads FC edged out KSEB 2-0 after extra time to emerge victorious in the Kerala Premier League (KPL) at the Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

Captain Ajay Alex broke the deadlock off a free-kick in the second period of extra time (109'), while Issahak Nuhu made sure of the win in the final minute of the summit clash.

It was the maiden KPL title for the Kochi-based club, while KSEB had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second successive season.