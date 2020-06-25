Suresh Gopi's 250th film has an 'Arjun Reddy' connection!

Action star Suresh Gopi is all set to start working on his 250th film. Now, the makers have updated about the project. The film will have an Arjun Reddy connection.

Interestingly, Harshvardhan Rameshwar, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the Arjun Reddy, the Vijay Devarakonda starring Telugu blockbuster, has been roped in to compose the music for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing.

The film will thus mark the Malayalam debut of the talented musician.

It was recently that Suresh Gopi himself confirmed joining hands with newcomer Mathew Thomas for his 250th film.

Bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam Films, the film was supposed to start rolling in April 2020. But, then was postponed due to the lockdown.

The year seems to be promising for the star as he made a grand comeback with recent film Varane Avashyamund.

Interestingly, the actor will turn 60 on Friday.

The actor also has Kaaval directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. The movie is said to hit the theaters once the theaters reopen. Apart from that, Suresh Gopi is also said to be making an extended cameo in Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer which marks the comeback of hitmaker Shaji Kailas.