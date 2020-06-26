Kaaval teaser promises to be action packed entertainer from Suresh Gopi

The teaser of Suresh Gopi’s much-anticipated Kaaval has been released online on actor’s birthday on Friday.

The over 1-minute video introduces Suresh Gopi's character Thambaan and gives a glipmse of him. The teaser promises that the film will be a full-fledged action thriller.

The post-production work of the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is going on in full swing. Recently, the makers announced that dubbing work had begun.

However, the team was left with shoot of 10 more days when the lockdown was announced and the crew had to wrap up the shoot.

The movie also stars Renji Panicker in pivotal role. Zaya David, who made her acting debut in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, plays the female lead.

Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev are part of the supporting cast.

Producer Joby George is bankrolling the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner.