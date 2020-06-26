{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kaaval teaser promises to be action packed entertainer from Suresh Gopi

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

suresh-gopi-kaval
SHARE

The teaser of Suresh Gopi’s much-anticipated Kaaval has been released online on actor’s birthday on Friday.

The over 1-minute video introduces Suresh Gopi's character Thambaan and gives a glipmse of him. The teaser promises that the film will be a full-fledged action thriller.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Happy Birthday Suresh Gopi: Celebs share heartfelt wishes for action star

The post-production work of the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is going on in full swing. Recently, the makers announced that dubbing work had begun.

However, the team was left with shoot of 10 more days when the lockdown was announced and the crew had to wrap up the shoot.

The movie also stars Renji Panicker in pivotal role. Zaya David, who made her acting debut in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, plays the female lead.

Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev are part of the supporting cast.

Producer Joby George is bankrolling the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner. 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES