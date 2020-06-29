Watch: Vanitha Vijaykumar weds Peter while daughters turn bridesmaids

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 participant and actress Vanitha Vijaykumar tied the knot with her fiancée Peter Paul on Saturday in a traditional Christian ceremony.

Pictures and videos from the ceremony are going viral online.

This is Vanitha’s third marriage. She was previously married to television actor Akash, with whom she has son Vijay Sri Hari and daughter Jovika, and businessman Anand Jay Rajan, with whom she has daughter Jayanitha.

Vanitha, 39, has now wed Peter after separating from her previous husband in 2017.

A video is now doing the rounds where the actress could be seen dressed as a gorgeous and beautiful bride and walking down the aisle with her daughter.

While Vanitha was seen in white satin and laced wedding gown, her now-husband Peter Paul was seen in a black suit for the ceremony.

Vanitha's daughters Jovika and Jayanitha were seen as bridesmaids and they were seen in matching blue satin dresses.

Vanitha made her big screen debut opposite Vijay in the Tamil romantic drama Chandralekha. She then acted in Manikkam (Tamil), Hitler Brothers (Malayalam) and Devi (Telugu) before taking a sabbatical to focus on her marriage and family. She made a comeback in 2013 with Naan Rajavaga Pogiren. She also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss Tamil and Cook With Comali last year.