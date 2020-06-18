Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar set to get married

Remember the actress from 1997 Malayalam movie Hitler Brothers? Vanitha Vijayakumar, veteran actress during the 90's was one of the most controversial participants of the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss.

The actress is reportedly planning to get married on 27th this month.

In a recent interview, Vanitha confirmed the news and said that she will be giving out a press release regarding the same. The actress will tie the knot with Peter Paul, a visual effects director who has worked in several Kollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood projects.

The wedding invite is now doing the rounds on social media. It is said to be a love-cum-arranged marriage for the actress.

Vanitha Vijayakumar is the daughter of actors Vijayakumar and Manjula Vijayakumar. Vanitha made her acting debut with Thalapathi Vijay starrer Chandralekha in the year 1995.

After she acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, and produced a film titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, she rose to instant fame after she took part in Bigg Boss show.

Vanitha was first married to Akash for seven years from 2000 to 2007 and has a son and daughter. She then got divorced later due to differences and married Anandaraj in 2007 itself. The couple have a daughter from second marriage but they too separated in 2010 due to differences. And this would be her third wedding with Peter.