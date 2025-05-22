UAE's Malayali cricketer Alishan Sharafu scored a match-winning half century to deliver them a maiden T20 series win against Bangladesh.

Alishan was unbeaten on 68 off 47 balls as UAE chased down Bangladesh's 162/9 with seven wickets and five balls to spare. Alishan's innings comprised three sixes and five boundaries. Asif Khan made an unbeaten 41 off 26 after opener Muhammad Zohaib made 29. Alishan was given the player-of-the-match award for his unbeaten half century.

The UAE defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in the second T20 to post their first win over the Test-playing nation. The UAE defeated Ireland in a T20 series in 2021.

Alishan, a 22-year-old right-hander, has roots in Pazhayangadi in the Kannur district in Kerala. He is one of the emerging stars in the UAE's senior team, having showcased his potential at various age-group levels, including as captain of the U-19s.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 162/9 in 20 overs (Jaker Ali 41, Tanzid Hasan 40, Haider Ali 3/7, Saghir Khan 2/36, Matiullah Khan 2/41) lost to UAE 166/3 in 19.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 68 not out, Asif Khan 41 not out)