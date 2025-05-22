Washington DC: Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, and a suspect is in custody, according to officials and media reports. A man and a woman were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest which is near the museum, an FBI field office and the US. attorney's office, according to the reports.

Washington police chief Pamela Smith said a single suspect who was seen pacing outside the museum before the event was in custody. The suspect chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine," in custody, she said. Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, said two of its staff members were shot "at close range" while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to questions about the shooter, the victims or the motive for the attack. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed two Israeli embassy staff members were killed. "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," Noem wrote in a post on X. "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice." FBI Director Kash Patel said he and his team had been briefed on the shooting. "While we’re working with [Metropolitan Police Department] to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting "a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism." "Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon said in a post on X. "We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act." Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro were on the scene of the shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment, saying a press conference would be held shortly.